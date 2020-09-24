Italian referee and girlfriend stabbed to death at home.

A professional football referee and his girlfriend have been stabbed to death at their home in Lecce. Daniele De Santis, 33, was killed on Monday along with his partner and model Eleonora Manta, 30. Police have launched an investigation into the murder of the couple, where the culprit was unknown. Police have launched an investigation into the murder. Italian reports claim a suspect is a man who was seen running from the scene with a knife.

De Santis’ body was found on the second-floor staircase of their apartment complex, with Manta’s discovered inside their home. Neighbors claimed that a man was seen running from the scene with a knife after neighbors were alerted by screaming. Police are yet to have formally identified a suspect, despite the presence of CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the incident the man in question acted with his face covered and was seen leaving the door with a backpack on his shoulders.