Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition worsened; In ‘extremely critical’ condition

The health condition of legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has worsened. A medical bulletin issued by the MGM Healthcare, where the singer is admitted had revealed this.

“Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5, remains on ECM° and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare is closely monitoring his health condition, said the medical bulletin.

Balasubrahmanyam was admitted in the hospital on August 5 after he was tested positive for Covid-19.