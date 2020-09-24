Teen Transfers Rs 15 Lakh From ‘Ex-Air Force officer’s’ Bank Account for luxury ; Read More!!!

Uttar Pradesh ; A 17-year-old boy transferred Rs 15 lakh from his grandfather’s bank account to his e-wallet to pay for his lavish lifestyle. The victim claimed that he neither received any call nor had given his OTP to anyone regarding any online transaction. The complaint was transferred to the district cyber-crime cell.

An 80-year-old retired Air Force officer Raja Ram reported that illegal online transactions of Rs 15 lakh has been done from his account by an unidentified person within five months, from March to August this year. A case was registered under section 420 of IPC at Shahganj police station.

Probe revealed that the money was transferred from Raja Ram’s account into Paytm and Mobikwik wallets, which were created by using a fake SIM card.The amount was later transferred to the account of the victim’s daughter-in-law, whose son was involved in it.According to Cybercrime officer, the boy had been regularly withdrawing small amounts of money. He used to delete the SMS alerts from his grandfather’s phone after giving OTP to his friend, Mohit Solanki, 21, who was the mastermind.

Two other persons who were involved in the crime were identified as Krishna, 24, who provided a fake SIM card for creating the Paytm and Mobikwik accounts and Aakash Kumar, 20, who did some online transactions for spending on liquor and buying mobile phones.All the accused have been arrested and the minor has also been held.