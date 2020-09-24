Top Bollywood actor in self- quarantine

A top Bollywood actor has decided to go in self-quarantine after his co-star tested positive for Covid-19. Arjun Rampal has informed this.

The actor in a post shared on Twiteer said that the shooting of film ‘Nail Polish’ has been stopped as his co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari, tested positive for Covid-19. Arjun Rampal is awaiting the Covid-19 test result and us in self-quarantine.

“Bummer quarantined at home. As Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for COVID on sets of ‘Nail Polish’ yesterday. Production has stopped shoot immediately and everyone’s been retested. I am quarantined at home awaiting my results. Staying away from everyone. Get well soon boys,” the actor tweeted .

Bummer quarantined at home. As #ManavKaul and #AnandTewari tested positive for Covid on sets of #Nailpolish yesterday. Production has stopped shoot immediately and everyone’s been retested.I am quarantined at home awaiting my results.Staying away from everyone.Get well soon boys pic.twitter.com/RWguZM66d4 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) September 24, 2020

The shooting for ‘Nail Polish’ began on September 15. The film is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna. ,The film will be released on ZEE5.