WhatsApp to soon launch new feature : Know more about it

The most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp owned Facebook will soon launch a new feature. WABetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta has reported this.

The new feature – ‘Expiring Media’- will let users send self-destructing media on the popular messaging app. The feature is an extension to another under-development feature called ‘Expiring Messages’. WABetainfo has spotted Expiring Media as part of WhatsApp for Android’s new beta version 2.20.201.1.

This upcoming WhatsApp feature is similar to that found in Snapchat, which was later copied by Instagram.

When this feature will be enabled, users will have an option to set expiration when they share media files. Those who will receive any “Expiring Media” can only view them for a single time and once they exit the chat, they will disappear without any trace unlike “This message was deleted” message when the sender deletes messages.

The feature will be visible only to admins of a group. For individual chats, the feature will offer various options that the user can select for the app to automatically delete messages. WhatsApp will also show a ‘timer’ symbol on the profile picture when the feature is enabled in a specific chat.