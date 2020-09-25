1 woman killed, 5 missing in landslide amid heavy rainfall

In a tragic incident, 1 person was killed and 5 others were injured in landslide due to heavy rainfall. Several homes were also buried.

The landslide occurred in Mawnei locality in the East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya on Friday at around 6 am.

Rescue workers were recovered the body of Razia Ahmed, a woman cricketer who has played for Meghalaya in several national tournaments from the debris. Rescue operation is underway under the guidance of a police team and home guards team.

South Garo Hills was cut off from West Garo Hills Thursday after the Dumnikura timber bridge located on NH-62 directly connecting the two districts got washed away.

Landslides have also destroyed several village roads and national highways across the state. NH 44E was partially damaged and debris has blocked the road leading to Nongstoin Civil Hospital in West Khasi Hills district.