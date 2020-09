At least 3 people including a minor boy were killed and 3 others were injured in a bus accident. The bus accident took place at Wazirabad Road in northeast Delhiā€™s Nand Nagri area .

Also Read: Indian Embassy makes important announcement

The accident took place when the driver lost control over the bus and hit another vehicle and a street vendor’s shop across the footpath. The bus was going towards the flyover near ITI, Nand Nagri.