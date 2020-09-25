Deadline for linking Aadhar Card with ration card is September 30: Know how to link it online and offline

The deadline to link the Aadhaar card with ration card is nearing. The deadline to link these two cards is September 30. After September 30, the ration supply of food grains under the Public Distribution System (PDS) will be given to those people who had linked the ration card with Aadhar cards.

Also Read: Indian rupee settles higher against UAE dirham, US dollar

If the linking is successfully done then persons will get their entitled quantity of food grains every month regardless of their you stay. This is because the government has started the implementation of the inter-state portability of ration cards under its ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ plan.

The Aadhaar-ration card linking can be done both online and offline.

On online:

(1.) Visit the official Aadhaar linking website and click on ‘Start Now’

(2.) Enter your address details: district and state

(3.) From the given options, choose benefit type as ‘ration card’

(4.) Now, choose the scheme name; it is mentioned in the ration card

(5.) Enter your ration card number, Aadhaar number, mobile number and e-mail address

(6.) Now, enter a one-time password (OTP), which is sent to your mobile number

(7.) You will get a notification informing the completion of the application process

(8.) After this, your application will be verified and, after successful verification, your Aadhaar card will get linked to ration card

For offline:

(1.) Visit nearest PDS or ration shop with photocopies of Aadhaar cards of all family members, a passport-sized photograph of the head of the family and ration card

(2.) Submit a copy of your passbook if your bank account and Aadhaar are not linked.

(3.) Submit all these documents at the PDS shop with a copy of your Aadhaar card.

(4.) An SMS will be sent on your registered mobile number of successful submission of documents

(5.) Another SMS will be sent after Aadhaar and ration card are successfully linked