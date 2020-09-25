Gulf country announces a ‘good news’ for expats

A Gulf country has announced a good news for all expats living in the country. The Oman government has announced the good news.

Ministry of Labour in Oman has announced that all expatriates leaving Oman do not have to pay the fines they have accumulated during their residency in Oman , provided they leave the country permanently. The rule is valid until the end of the year.

“Expatriates will be exempted from fees and fines resulting from work permits for non-Omani workforce, provided that they leave the Sultanate for good. Private sector firms are also allowed to terminate the contracts of their non-Omani employees, as long as these establishments commit to pay all workers’ dues and that they will leave the Sultanate forever,,” the ministry said in a statement.