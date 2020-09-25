Its been two years since the violin maestro left us…. remembering Balabaskar..

It has been two years since the famous violinist Balabhaskar left us. The death of the violin meastro Balabhaskar, who filled the hearts of every music lover with the magical sound of longing and love, can only be remembered with sadness. The accidental death is still being investigated.

The vehicle in which Balu, his wife and daughter were traveling was involved in an accident when they were returning after making offerings for their daughter who was born after a long wait. Tejaswini, his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, was also present when the Innova car crashed into a tree near the national highway in Korani. She was rushed to a private hospital in a police vehicle but they could not save her life. Balabhaskar surrendered to his injuries on October 2 while undergoing treatment. Balu’s wife survived the death and came back to life.

Balu is an artist who has amazed us with his violin skills, who has been a guest and judge on many stage and reality shows. Kalabhavan Sobi’s revelation that this is a murder has deepened the mystery of death. A lot of discussions and rumors about the death that occurred under the circumstances were reactivated.

It was not immediately clear who was driving the car at the time of the accident. The statement of Balabhaskar’s driver was also contradictory to that of the KSRTC drivers who witnessed the accident first. Doubts arose as to whether this was an accident or a murder. Prakashan Thampi and Vishnu, who were the organizers of Balabhaskar’s concerts, were accused in a gold smuggling case at the airport. As the mystery in the case escalates, Prakashan Thampi, along with Vishnu, driver Arjun and Kalabhavan Sobi, will conduct a lie detector test to find out whether the gold smuggling gangs were behind Balabhaskar’s death.

Balu , who has been involved in stage shows since the age of 12, became a music director with the film ‘Mangalya Pallak’. Balabhaskar got the title of the youngest music director in Malayalam. Balabhaskar, who filled the veins of youth with music of love through his albums like ‘Ninakkayi’, prepared for the East Coast, still lives on in the hearts of fans through his melodies.