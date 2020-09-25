Jail employees advised to wear body cameras while on duty…..

Lucknow: President Ram Nath Kovind sanctioned a project under which jail employees are advised to wear body cameras in four states; Rajasthan, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The President has sanctioned an amount of 80 lakhs for UP’s jails under this scheme. In order to maintain the privacy of the detainees and staff, the jail superintendents will ensure the confidentiality of the recorded data.

It is believed that these cameras will be helpful in detecting violent criminal acts, drug addiction, suicide, and prison security-related problems.

A control room for camera operation, monitoring, recording, storage will be established in the respective jails and a senior officer of the prison will be made in-charge of this control room.