New salary law for private sector employees in UAE

A new salary law for private sector employees has been announced in UAE. The new salary law will come to effect in UAE from Friday, September 25.

Also Read: ‘I got tired after dancing and went to the washroom and the scene I saw there was beyond shocking’

UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Law No. 6 of 2020.

As per the new law, the salaries of women in the private sector should be equal to those of men. The first article of the new federal law states that women and men must have the same salaries if they hold the same position or if they are doing the same type of work.