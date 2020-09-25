‘Setback to Kerala government: CBI registers FIR in ‘Life Mission Scam’

In giving a big setback to Kerala government led by Pinarayi Vijayan, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a FIR in ‘Life Mission Scam’. The Anti-Corruption unit in Kochi has registered the FIR. The CBI has registered the FIR under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

Earlier, the opposition and BJP has alleged that there were fraudulence in the project. Congress MLA Anil Akkara has lodged a complaint with CBI showing this.

The state government has ordered for a Vigilance enquiry in the issue. It has been accused that Swapna Nair, the main accused n the gold smuggling has received commission for the project.