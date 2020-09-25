SP Balasubrahmanyam in ‘extremely critical condition’; Family members reached hospital

The health condition of iconic playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has worsened. The hospital will soon issue the medical bulletin.

The close family members and relatives of the singer including his wife and son has reached the hospital. Police force has been deployed outside the hospital.

Earlier a medical bulletin issued on yesterday night has said that the singer has been put on ‘maximal life support’.

“Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam, who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further, warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition,” said the bulletin.

Balasubrahmanyam was admitted in the hospital on August 5 after he was tested positive for Covid-19.