Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in clashes with security forces in Kashmir

Anantnag: Security forces and terrorists have engaged in a massive encounter in Sirhama in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. As per reports, heavy exchange of fire has been reported from the area where the encounter broke out last night.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in the clashes, Kashmir Zone Police said. Weapons and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from the slain militants. The search is currently ongoing in the area. “Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered. A search operation is currently underway,” the police said.

The police acted on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area in Anantnag, following which security forces launched a search operation on Thursday evening. The search operation became an encounter after the terrorists fired at the forces, who then retaliated, a police official said.