Enforcement Directorate issues notice against Bineesh Kodiyeri

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

As per reports, ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The Kochi unit of ED has registered the case.

As per media reports, ED has sent a letter to the Assistant director of registration department enquiring about the assets of Bineesh. In the letter ED has stated that a case has been registered against him.

The ED has asked the Registration Department and Bineesh not to transact any assets owned by him without informing it. The notice has issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Earlier, ED has interrogated Bineesh Kodiyeri in connection with the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling and the Bengaluru drugs seizure case.