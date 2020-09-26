‘India feels the absence of a PM with the depth’: Rahul Gandhi’s birthday wish for former PM Manmohan Singh

Former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has turned 88 on today. Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has wished the former PM a warm birthday greeting.

“India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead”, Rahul Gandhi tweeted with the hashtag ‘HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh’.

“Today, we celebrate former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s commitment towards the overall well-being of each Indian. One of the most competent world leaders, Dr Manmohan Singh’s vision for our nation is uncompromising. India is forever indebted to this great son for leading her through highs & lows,” Congress party tweeted in its official Twitter handle.