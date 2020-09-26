Mysterious!!! A 44-year-old man’s body found with disfigured face!!!

Noida (UP):- A 40-year-old man’s body was found with disfigured face caused due to some unknown chemical. The body was found near a filling station in the Jarcha area of the district in the morning by locals, later they informed the police.

“The deceased has been identified as Bishan Singh, a native of Gulati Khurd village in Jarcha area. The face bore injury marks apparently caused due to some chemical,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said. An FIR would be lodged after a complaint is filed in the case and investigation will be taken up to find the culprit. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.