New music-enhancing face mask invented by orchestra conductor…

BUDAPEST: Hungarian orchestra conductor Ivan Fischer had an idea, he turned an unpopular pandemic necessity into something that appreciates music.

Fischer’s music-enhancing face mask has two plastic cups shaped liked life-size palms attached to the mask’s strings and designed to fit around the wearer’s ears, allowing concert lovers to enjoy improved acoustics. “I got to this idea that it should look like a hand because when we put our hands here…, cupping his palms around his ears,… we always understand the other person easier, we hear the consonants, and the music sounds much more beautiful.”

Fischer’s invention is proving popular with concert lovers, with dozens of people wearing the mask as they took their seats at the event. The acoustic mask, which costs 8,000 forints ($27) if ordered through the orchestra’s website, comes in glittery and black and white versions. One of the audience members Zsuzsa Hunyadi-Zoltan said the sound was “clearly better” with the special mask in place.