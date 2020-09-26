Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation on tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on tomorrow, Sunday. The prime Minister will address the nation at 11 am on September 27.

The Prime Minister will address the nation through his monthly raido programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’. This is the 69th episode of the monthly radio programme.

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at eight in the evening.