Section 144 imposed in district as protest continues

The district administration has imposed prohibitory order in the district. District Collector Ankit Kumar Singh has imposed the Section 144 of IPC in the district. Section 144 prohibits the gathering of four or more persons at one place.

The Banswara district administration in Rajasthan has imposed the prohibitory order on Saturday. he order came into effect from 7 am today and will be effective till the next order.

The law was imposed as the protest by tribal youth has intensified. Hundreds of tribal youth had blocked National Highway 8 near Dungarpur on Thursday. The protesters pelted stones on police personnel during a demonstration demanding recruitment of reserved category candidates on vacant unreserved positions for teachers from the year 2018.

The tribal community is protesting to demand filling up of unreserved 1,167 teachers’ posts with Scheduled Caste candidates.