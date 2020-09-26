Tuberculosis tests is mandatory for Covid recovered patients: State health department

The State health department has made tuberculosis test mandatory for all Covid recovered patients. The instruction regarding this has been forwarded to all government and private Covid hospitals and testing laboratories of the state.

The health department in West Bengal has announced this decision. As per the government notification, it is mandatory to test for tuberculosis of the recovered covid patients in between one to three weeks of their recovery.

Till now 132 Covid survivors in the have been infected from TB just in weeks of their recovery. This has prompted the health department to take this decision.