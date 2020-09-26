Two needles found embedded in a woman’s brain during a CT scan…

Zhengzhou: 29-year-old woman who did a CT scan after a minor car accident was shocked to find two needles deep in her brain. Zhu, from Zhengzhou in Henan Province of China, had with a car accident recently. She was advised to get a CT scan to ensure that there were no internal damages.

The CT scan showed no injuries related to the accident, but instead revealed something strange. There were two five-centimetre-long needle-shaped metal objects stuck in the woman’s skull. The width of the metallic needles was about 4.9 millimetres.

Zhu said that she never had surgery on her head. She did not recollect feeling unwell or experiencing unexplained headaches. The doctors believe that the needles might have been deliberately or accidentally inserted into Zhu’s head when she was a child, as judging by their diameter, they wouldn’t have been able to pierce a fully developed skull. Since the needles are thin and are not embedded in an important-function area of the skull, she did not feel them. They recommended that the object should be removed.