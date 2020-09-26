“Updates” ; Deepika Padukone at NCB office to record statement in drug probe.

Mumbai ; Deepika Padukone has reached the Narcotics Control Bureau office in south Mumbai to record her statement in the drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.The NCB is also set to record the statements of Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in Mumbai on Saturday.

According to the official, the Mumbai police has assigned adequate security outside the NCB office.Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash, who was questioned by the team on Friday, has also been asked to remain present for further questioning on Saturday.Her WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one D and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was,as per the NCB sources.The NCB team also got important information about the case during the questioning of Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha, the official said.

“The actors’ names had surfaced during the interrogation of some accused in the case,” he said.Actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh’s names popped up during the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput’s girlfriend who has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others.Rakul Preet Singh recorded her statement on Friday. She was questioned for about four hours.Dharma Productions’ executive producer Kshitij Ravi was also summoned by the NCB on Friday.The NCB began the inquiry after a drug angle came to light in connection with Rajput’s alleged suicide.