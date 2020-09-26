“We will put coronavirus in lockdown and hold the puja this year,”: CM

The plans for upcoming Durga Puja has been rolled out by the state government. The West Bengal state government has detailed the instructions for Durga Puja, the biggest festival in the state.

“We will surely organise the Durga puja this year. We have to avoid crowds at any cost because vultures are sitting out there to blame us if we don’t allow the puja or if any spike occurs after the puja. They have no responsibility,” Mamta Banerjee said. “We will put coronavirus in lockdown and hold the puja this year,” the CM said.

Also Read: “Out of 501 announcements, 252 have been completed

These are the instruction given by government regarding Puja:

No Immersion Carnival on Red Road this year.

No cultural programs during puja days

Masks, sanitisers to be made mandatory within a radius of 500 metres of every pandal.

More airy and open pandals with special stress on physical distance. Clubs to deploy more volunteers.

Puja organisers need not pay the fees to the civic body and fire brigade. Power supply fees slashed to 50%

Pandal hopping allowed at night for nine days

Puja inauguration to be done in a small scale and mostly virtually