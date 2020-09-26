WhatsApp to roll out new media feature: Know the details

World’s most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp is all set to launch new media feature. As per reports, WhatsApp owned by Facebook is working on a new feature called ‘Expiring Media’ .

The new feature will let users send self-destructing media on WhatsApp. This feature is an extension to another under-development feature called ‘Expiring Messages’.

A website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta, named WABetainfo has reported this. When this feature will be enabled, users will have an option to set expiration when they share media files.

Those who will receive any “Expiring Media” can only view them for a single time and once they exit the chat, they will disappear without any trace unlike “This message was deleted” message when the sender deletes messages.

The feature will be visible only to admins of a group. For individual chats, the feature will offer various options that the user can select for the app to automatically delete messages.

WhatsApp will also show a ‘timer’ symbol on the profile picture when the feature is enabled in a specific chat.