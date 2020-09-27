16 dead from Carbon Monoxide poisoning in coal mine

In a shocking incidnt, atleast 16 coal mine workers were killed and one has been in critical condition as they were trapped in side the coal mine. The tragic incident took place in Songzao Coal Mine, a Chinese government owned coal mine in southwest China.

As per reports in the state news agency Xinhua, a conveyor belt caught fire in the early hours of the morning. And it has produced dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. The cause of the accident is not yet ascertained.

Mining accidents are common in China, where the industry has a poor safety record and regulations are often weakly enforced.

At least 14 miners were killed in a coal and gas blast last December at a mine in southwestern Guizhou province. In Dec 2018, 7 miners were killed in Chongqing after the connecting segment of a skip broke and fell down a shaft.

In October 2018, 21 miners died in eastern Shandong province after pressure inside a mine caused rocks to fracture and break.