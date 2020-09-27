Bollywood Drug case: NCB seizes mobile phones of Deepika Padukone and others…

New Delhi: Phones of actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have been seized by the NCB in its investigation into allegations of drug abuse in Bollywood, started by the death of movie star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Deepika Padukone, one among the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, was questioned for six hours by the NCB in Mumbai. She was summoned, along with actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. The NCB has also seized phones of talent manager Jaya Saha and fashion designer Simone Khambatta and sent them for forensic examination in the case that has relied on recovered chat messages and has not led to discovery of any contraband so far.

Deepika was questioned at the Evelyn Guest House in Mumbai’s Colaba, where the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Special Investigation Team has set up a base. Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Khan were also questioned separately at the NCB’s Ballard Estate office. The investigation into Bollywood’s drugs links started with actor Rhea Chakraborty’s questioning, three months after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. The investigation, involving multiple agencies, has captivated the nation, throwing up almost daily twists and wild speculation and campaigns on social media.