Former Big Boss contestant tests positive for Covid-19 after participating in farmers’ protest

A former contestant of television reality show, Big Boss has tested positive for Covid-19. Actress and Big Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana was tested postive for coronavirus.

Himanshi Khurana informed this on Sunday through her social media handle. She informed that it happened days after she participated in the farmers’ protest in Punjab, despite taking proper precautions. She also urged all those came in touch with her, to get themselves checked.

Also Read: Woman kills husband keeps body under bed for 28 hours

“I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test done before i go for my shoot today evening. . I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care” Himanshi Khurana wrote on Instagram.

Himanshi was seen in three music videos with her alleged beau Asim Riaz too. Himanshi and Asim met on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and fell in love with one another.