Hundreds of people protests against COVID-19 restrictions in London…

Thousands protested in London against new COVID-19 restrictions issued concerning increase in cases. Many of the protesters in Trafalgar Square were not wearing masks and said they were sick of restrictions imposing on their freedoms.

Ten people were arrested during the protest and four police officers were injured in clashes with protesters. “We remain in a public health crisis and gathering in large numbers puts your health, and the health of your family, at risk,” police warned. The protest organisers said that thousands of people had protested while police said they did not have an estimate of the number.

“I know there is great frustration to these regulations, but they have been designed to keep everyone safe from what is a lethal virus. By flagrantly gathering in large numbers and ignoring social distancing, you are putting your health and the health of your loved ones at risk,” said the Commander. Britain has been the most heavily impacted country in Europe by the pandemic, with nearly 42,000 deaths due to COVID-19.