‘India is ready’: Indian Army deploys T-72, T-90 tanks in Ladakh: Watch Video

The Indian Army has given a clear message to China that the Indian Army is ready to face any challenges and provocation from Chinese intruders.

The Army has deployed its T-90 and T-72 tank along with the Infantry Combat Vehicles near the Line of Actual Control in the Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh. These can operate at at temperatures up to minus 40 degree Celsius.

Winters in Ladakh going to be harsh. We're absolutely in control as far as advanced winter stocking&forward winter stocking is concerned. High calorific&nutritious ration,fuel&oil,winter clothing&heating appliances all available in adequate numbers: Chief of Staff,14 Corps to ANI pic.twitter.com/DFhtBwi9c3 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

The The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army is the only formation of the Indian Army and also in the world to have actually deployed mechanised forces in harsh terrain like Ladakh.

Mechanised infantry which is the advanced part of the Indian Army has experience of working under any weather condition and any terrain.

#WATCH Indian Army deploys T-90 & T-72 tanks along with BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles that can operate at temperatures up to minus 40 degree Celsius, near Line of Actual Control in Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh. Note: All visuals cleared by competent authority on ground pic.twitter.com/RiRBv4sMud — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

The Indian armoured regiments also have the capability to reach the LAC within minutes .