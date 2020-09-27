DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘India is ready’: Indian Army deploys T-72, T-90 tanks in Ladakh: Watch Video

Sep 27, 2020, 01:17 pm IST

The Indian Army has given a clear message to China that the Indian Army is ready to face any challenges and provocation from Chinese intruders.

The Army has deployed its T-90 and T-72 tank along with the Infantry Combat Vehicles near the Line of Actual Control in the Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh. These can operate at at temperatures up to minus 40 degree Celsius.

The The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army is the only formation of the Indian Army and also in the world to have actually deployed mechanised forces in harsh terrain like Ladakh.

Mechanised infantry which is the advanced part of the Indian Army has experience of working under any weather condition and any terrain.

The Indian armoured regiments also have the capability to reach the LAC within minutes .

