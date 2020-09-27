India Meteorological Department updates about Monsoon withdrawal

The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has updated about the Monsoon withdrawal.

IMD has informed that country has received 9% more rainfall than normal until September 26. Nine states have received excess rainfall, while 20 states have recorded normal precipitation said IMD. The official rainfall season in India is from June 1 to September 30.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of monsoon from west Rajasthan and adjoining areas from September 28,” IMD informed.

“The withdrawal of monsoon from west Rajasthan is likely to start from tomorrow (Monday). It looks like monsoon will withdraw on an above-normal note,” said private forecaster Skymet Weather.