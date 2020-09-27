Robbery case charged against dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi

The police had registered a robbery case against Malayalam dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi. The Thampanoor police in Thiruvananthapuram registered the case. The case has been registered against Bhagyalakshmi and activist Diya Sana, Sreelakshmi Arakkal. The FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by Vijay Nair.

The police have registered a case under the IPC sections 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt), 294(b) ( for singing, reciting or uttering any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 506 (for criminal intimidation), 392 (for robbery), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Also Read: Former Big Boss contestant tests positive for Covid-19

“We have registered a case against three women based on his complaint, which was filed late on Saturday night. He said he could identify only Bhagyalakshmi, among the three,” said the Thampanoor CI.

The Museum Police on Saturday registered a case against Vijay Nair under Section 509 of the IPC (use of word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and Section 120(O) of the Kerala Police Act ( causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail, or through a messenger).

Another case has been registered in the Thampanoor police station against him under Section 354 of the IPC, pertaining to assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty. Both the cases will be clubbed together and investigated.