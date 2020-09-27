‘The dispute is resolved, why revive it now?’: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute

Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has reacted to the Krishna Janmabhoomi row. The Muslim leader’s reaction came just after a plea was submitted before the Matura court reclaiming the ownership of the Krishna Janmabhoomi. Asaduddin Owaisi said that the issue has been resolved in 1968 and why it is revived again.

Also Read: BJP president K Surendran mourn Jaswant Singh’s death

“Places of Worship Act 1991 forbids conversion of a place of worship. The Home Ministry is entrusted with the administration of this Act, what will its response be in Court? Shahi Idgah Trust and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh resolved their dispute in October 1968. Why revive it now?” Owaisi tweeted.

Places of Worship Act 1991 forbids conversion of a place of worship. The Home Ministry is entrusted with administration of this Act, what'll be its response be in Court? Shahi Idgah Trust & Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh resolved their dispute in Oct'68. Why revive it now? https://t.co/plLeCWNT9Z pic.twitter.com/7vFp3elXYl — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 26, 2020

A civil suit was filed by advocate Vishnu Jain, seeking to “reclaim” the entire 13.37 acres of Krishna Janmabhoomi land declaring that the 1968 compromise deed as “not binding” and Shahi Idgah Masjid should be removed.