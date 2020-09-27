“Travel Safe” ; Trivandrum International Airport Launches “Touchless Check- In Counters”!!!

Thiruvananthapuram ; Amid the spread of covid 19 ,the International Airport has introduced self check-in counters to reduce the number of touch points at the airport.The kiosks have been installed at the domestic terminal of the airport.

The Wi-Fi enabled contactless system can be connected through smartphones to generate boarding passes.With the new system a passenger needs to enter the PNR number on the phone and with a code the machine will print out the boarding pass.The touchless technology solution is a vital step in reducing passenger contact with kiosk surfaces and is in full compliance with the civil aviation ministry’s passenger processing guidelines.

The airport operator said it has taken several initiatives, even before the coronavirus pandemic, to enhance self-reliance of the passengers and promote a seamless airport journey through the introduction of innovative technologies.The technologies include common use self-service check-in kiosks, self-baggage drop counters, and e-gates that allow passengers to scan their boarding pass to proceed to security check.