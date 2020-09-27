World Tourism Day 2020:- Sachin makes this day so special!!! See his tourism day special pic…

The legend of cricket Sachin Tendulkar coming up with an innovative idea to celebrate World Tourism Day amid this pandemic. Sachin Tendulkar, who was known for getting the team out of difficult situations during his playing days, made the most of the items available to him to “make a trip to Dreamland”. He tweeted a picture of relaxing on a hammock. Sachin can be seen relaxing with his eyes closed, perhaps dreaming about making a trip to some exotic location. “Making a trip to Dreamland this #WorldTourismDay!,” Sachin wrote on Twitter.

Coming back to reality, Sachin Tendulkar, who is a mentor of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, hasn’t traveled with the team to the UAE, where the tournament is taking place currently. Sachin is quite active on social media and he shares pictures and videos of himself on a regular basis. Recently, he has been posting quite a few throwback pictures, recalling the good old days. Sachin Tendulkar is the most successful batsman in world cricket with over 33,000 runs in international cricket. He is the top run-scorer in both ODIs as well as red-ball cricket and is the only player to have scored 100 international centuries.