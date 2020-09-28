Abu Dhabi is the safest place in the world; Emirate ready to receive tourists….

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is the safest place in the world, said Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism. This was made clear in the context of the resumption of the tourist visa service, which was suspended in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

After 6 months, tourists are welcomed to the emirate with heavy security measures in place. He added that Abu Dhabi is becoming a favorite destination for tourists as the safety of the people is paramount.

He added that the tourism industry also contributes to the emirate’s economy. Under-Secretary of Tourism Saud Al Hosani said the emirate was ready to receive tourists.