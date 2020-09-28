Ban on TikTok temporarily blocked

The ban on popular Chinese app TikTok was temporarily blocked. The ban on the app was temporarily blocked by a federal judge. A Federal Court in US has announced this decision.

Carl Nichols, a US District Judge has stayed the US President Donald Trump’s ban on the app. But the judge refused to grant an injunction against a November deadline for a sale.

Donald Trump administration has banned TikTok saying that the app threatens national security. Trump has called for bans on both TikTok and WeChat, owned by China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd., arguing that the apps could give China’s government access to millions of Americans’ personal data.