China frightened as Indian Army deploys infantry vehicles capable of operating at – 40°C: See pictures and video

The Chinese Army and authorities are frightened as the Indian Army has deployed its most advanced Infantry Combat Vehicles in the border. The Indian Army has deployed its most advanced Infantry Combat Vehicles including T-90 and T-72 tanks along BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

These combat vehicles are capable of operating in temperatures up to minus 40 degree Celsius. The Indian News Agency ANI has shared some pictures and video of this.



This combat equipment is operated by the Fire and Fury Corps of Indian Army. The Fire and Fury Corps is the only formation in the world to have deployed mechanised forces in such a harsh terrain.

Earlier the Indian Army has been provided with all-weather accommodation and multi-layered clothing in Ladakh for safety in the harsh winter.

The tents provided to the Indian Army troops consist of heaters, waterproof covers on the outside, and of an inside layer made of quilt to maintain warmth. Solar panels have been installed in the tents to provide electricity to the troops. These equipment will look after the well-being of the soldiers even in temperatures up to -50 degrees.