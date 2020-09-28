Earthquake measuring 5.1 strikes

The National Centre for Seismology has informed that an earthquake has hit Ladakh. The earthquake measuring 5.1 on Richter Scale has hit Ladakh on late Sunday night at 10.57 pm.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on:27-09-2020, 22:57:42 IST, Lat:34.34 N & Long: 78.36 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region:Ladakh,” MeT informed.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the region. While on Friday, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake had hit the Leh-Ladakh region.