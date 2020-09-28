Hospital ceiling falls on COVID-19 patient in TN…

KARAIKAL: 41-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was getting treatment at Karaikal Government General Hospital, suffered minor injury on his head after pieces of the hospital ceiling fell on him. There are about 40 patients along with him in the isolation ward in the old building.

“I was fast asleep when pieces of the ceiling fell on me. I was shocked and so were everyone in the room. On knowing this, few nurses rushed to attend me, “said V Ganeshbabu, who has been getting treatment for the last two days. He added that his fellow patients helped him move the bed away from the debris and was given treatment in the same bed for sometime. Later, health service officials shifted him and all the others to another building.

The incident went viral with the public criticising poor maintenance of the hospital. “We had demanded not set up a COVID ward in that old building months ago. Toilets were not usable, the building was in dilapidated condition and lacked basic amenities. But, the health services accommodated COVID patients in it due to heavy inflow of patients”.

Among the deaths reported, three did not have comorbidities. A 30-year-old woman from Karur was the youngest Covid patient to die without comorbid conditions. The woman was admitted to Karur Medical College Hospital on September 24. She died due to Covid-pneumonia, acute respiratory failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome