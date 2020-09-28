India Meteorological Department updates about withdrawal of southwest monsoon

The national weather agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has updated about the South-west Monsoon. IMD on Monday said that southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of west Rajasthan and Punjab.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days, informed IMD.

IMD also forecasted isolated heavy falls are very likely over Tamil Nadu during next 2 days and isolated heavy falls are very likely over Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala on September 29.