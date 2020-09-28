Satellite ‘MeznSat’ to be launched today….

‘MeznSat’, a satellite initiated by the UAE Space Agency, is set to launch off to space from the Plesetsk space centre in northwestern Russia at 3.20pm UAE time today.

Developed by students from the Khalifa University and the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, MeznSat is a 3U CubeSat built to detect Greenhouse Gas concentrations. In addition, MeznSat opens windows for advanced space-oriented research relevant to the UAE. The satellite will be launched on the Russian Soyuz Rocket. Once in orbit, the team of students will then monitor, process, and analyse the data from the ground station in YahSat Space Lab at Khalifa University as well as a ground station in AURAK.

The UAE Space Agency said: “Climate change has widely been attributed to the increase in GHGs in the atmosphere as a result of human activities. The impacts of climate change are expected to include shortage of water quantity and quality in most arid and semi-arid areas. (It will cause) low agricultural productivity throughout the tropics and subtropics, accompanied by damage to ecosystems and biodiversity in these areas, and changes in forests and other ecosystems”.

Carbon Dioxide and Methane are the two most prevalent Greenhouse gases. Both emissions have to be addressed and monitored in order to effectively reduce the impact of climate change.