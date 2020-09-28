‘Thanks for missing one ball’; Yuvraj Singh made a hilarious reaction… Read more

Young Indian all-rounder Rahul Tewatia slammed a sensational knock of 53 runs off just 31 balls laced with seven sixes to help the Royals pull off the biggest chase in the history of IPL. Chasing a staggering target of 224 runs, the Royals got off to a shaky start as they lost opener Jos Buttler (4) cheaply before captain Steve Smith and Sanju Samson slammed half-centuries apiece to keep their team in the hunt. While Smith scored 50 off 27 balls, Samson continued his dream run with the willow and top-scored with a cracking 85 off just 42 balls. Samson once again looked in destructive touch as he single-handedly slaughtered the KXIP bowling attack.

Yuvraj remains the only Indian to have hit six sixes in a T20I game. He achieved the feat against Stuart Broad in India’s clash against England in the 2007 World T20. “Mr @rahultewatia02 na bhai na thanks for missing one ball! What a game congratulations to rr for a spectacular win !!! #RRvKXIP @mayankcricket great knock @IamSanjuSamson brilliant,” tweeted Yuvraj after Rajasthan stunned KXIP.