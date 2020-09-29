Anti-China protests intensify in Nepal

The anti-China protests had intensified in Nepal. Hundreds of students had held a massive rally in front of the Chiese embassy in Kathmandu on September 28, Monday. The protestors also carried posters with slogans which said that the areas encroached by China belonged to Nepal.

The anti-China protests started in Nepal against the illegal construction by China in Nepal. China has been began illegal construction in northern Nepalese district of Humla.

The opposition parties in Nepal had also raised the issue but the Nepal government led by communist party had declined all these.

Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has brushed aside the claims of Chinese constructions in Nepalese territories and has claimed that the said buildings are not located in Nepalese territory.