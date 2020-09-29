‘Durga Puja 2020’: State government issued new guidelines

The state government has issued new revised guidelines for conducting Durga Puja. The West Bengal state government has issued the revised guidelines. The state government has announced the guidelines considering the Covid-19 situation in the state.

These are the new guidelines for Durga Puja 2020:

Spacious open pandals: The state government has directed all organisers to ensure that puja pandals are spacious and are open from all sides, with separate entry and exit points for visitors.

Masks and hand santisers: The organisers will have to ensure that all visitors wear masks at all times and use hand santisers before entering the puja pandal.

Decongested rituals: Puja organisers have been asked to stagger rituals so that people can attend in smaller groups. The priests will use microphone while reciting prayers to ensure people can hear them while maintaing social distancing.

No cultural programme: The government has banned cultural programmes inside or near the puja pandals.

No carnival: The state government has cancelled the state carnival this year and has banned any fair or carnival near the pandals.