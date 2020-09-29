Gunda Raj; Kangana Ranaut lashed against Thackeray by saying “world’s most incompetent CM”

Actor Kangana Ranaut lashed out at Mumbai Police over the arrest of Saahil Choudhary, a YouTuber from Haryana, saying there is a “gunda raaj” going in the city. Kangana Ranaut also called Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray “world’s most incompetent CM”, saying nobody can question him and his government. Sharing a news report of Saahil Choudhary’s arrest, Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “What is this gunda raaj going on in Mumbai? No one can question the world’s most incompetent CM and his team? What will they do to us? Break our houses and kill us? @INCIndia who is answerable for this? #istandwithsaahilchoudhary.”

Somebody random files a FIR against Saahil for questioning Maha Government’s work which is his democratic right and Shaahil is jailed immediately but #PayalGhosh has filed a FIR against #AnuragKashyap many days ago for rape but he is roaming free. Kya hai yeh sab @INCIndia ? https://t.co/B2S7VhlQDB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

Questioning Saahil Choudhary’s arrest, Kangana Ranaut referred to Payal Ghosh’s FIR against Anurag Kashyap and said, “Somebody random files an FIR against Saahil for questioning Maharashtra government’s work which is his democratic right, and Shaahil is jailed immediately but #PayalGhosh has filed an FIR against #AnuragKashyap many days ago for rape but he is roaming free. Kya hai yeh sab”. Actor Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Payal Ghosh said she would resort to a hunger strike if no action is taken against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap whom she has accused of raping her. She also alleged that Anurag Kashyap has not been arrested despite the Mumbai Police registering an FIR against him because he is an “influential person”.