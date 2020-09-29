Hilarious!!! Parrots in UK zoo were moved from display to isolation!!! Know why?

Parrots in the UK zoo were moved from the display section and back into isolation after they started swearing at visitors. Five African parrots were moved to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park and were kept together in a room, where they somehow managed to pick up swear words. The parrots in the zoo started using foul language and the cheeky birds started swearing at customers. So they decided to take action. The parrots had been kept on the display section for only 20 minutes when reports of them swearing at guests reached the CEO and other staffers. The zoo had to shift them back into isolation as the weekend usually gets a lot of children as visitors. The plan is now to release the five birds into five different sections, so they can’t learn from each other.

“For the last 25 years, we have always taken in parrots that have sometimes had a bit of blue language and we have really got used to that. Every now and then you’ll get one that swears and it’s always funny. We always find it very comical when they do swear at you,” said the wildlife park’s CEO, Steve Nichols. “But, just by coincidence, we took in five in the same week and because they were all quarantined together it meant that one room was just full of swearing birds. The more they swear the more you usually laugh which then triggers them to swear again,” he added.