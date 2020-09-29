IPL 2020:- Royal Challengers beat Mumbai Indians in super over!!!

Dubai: Mumbai Indians set a 202-run target for victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. After losing the toss and opting to bat, Bangalore scored 201 for three in the allotted overs. Devdutt Padikkal (54 off 40 balls), Aaron Finch (52 off 35 balls), and AB de Villiers (55 off 24 balls) were the top scorers for Bangalore. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field. Devdat and Aaron Finch made a great start. The first wicket partnership was 81 runs. Aaron Finch was out after scoring a half-century. Finch was caught by Kieran Pollard off Trent Bolt. Captain Virat Kohli failed to shine in the third match in a row. He faced 11 balls and scored a total of three runs. Kohli was dismissed by Rahul Chahar.

Devdutt Padikkal completed his half-century off 37 balls. With AB de Villiers also smashed, Bangalore easily crossed the 150 marks. Devdutt was dismissed for 54 off 40 balls. He hit two sixes and five fours. Pollard caught Bolt’s ball and sent Devdat back. AB de Villiers also scored a half-century in the final overs. He was unbeaten on 55 off 24 balls. He hit four sixes and four fours. Shivam Dubey scored 27 off 10 balls. For Mumbai, Trent Bolt took two wickets and Rahul Chahar one.