Kerala student sets a record with 18 medals at NLSIU convocation!!!

A student from Kerala created history by winning a staggering 18 gold medals at the National Law School of India University’s 28th annual convocation held virtually. The 18 gold medals won by Yamuna Menon, a graduate of BA LLB (Hons), are the most awarded to a student in the NLSIU history, the Bengaluru-based premier law school said in an official release.

She was a native of Thrippunithura, Ernakulam, She was the topper throughout the course. The convocation saw 576 students graduate from the NLSIU. A total of 48 gold medals were awarded to graduates from different law programs. She hoped Generation Z would steer the world through post-COVID challenges. “Is globalization dead? Can or should it be dead? Or is it possible to imagine a newer and better form of globalization,” she asked. She continued: “A newer form of globalization grounded in an acknowledgement of the necessary interdependence of nations is not just possible but also necessary. A more humane equitable form of globalization surely needs to be crafted.”